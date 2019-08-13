TODAY |

'I questioned myself' - Sonny Bill Williams reveals doubts over World Cup fitness

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams admits that he doubted whether or not he'd even make it to this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, struggling with injuries in 2019.

Now into his third World Cup, Williams came off the bench in the closing stages of the 23-13 win against the Springboks in Yokohama, seeing the All Blacks over the line for their first victory of their Cup defence.

After missing chunks of both Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship with various concerns, Williams told Stuff that he doubted whether he could trust his own body for another World Cup tilt.

"I won't lie, with the amount of injuries I've had the last few years of course I questioned myself," he said.

"Every time I got on the field I was happy how I went; it was just about trying to get the body right. I never questioned my ability but I kinda questioned my body at times.

"I'm just grateful to come through and I'm feeling really good at the moment."

Williams, captain Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock are the three players in the All Blacks' current squad attempting to win the Rugby World Cup for a third straight time.

Sonny Bill Williams Source: Photosport
