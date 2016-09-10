 

Rugby


Quade Cooper's Wallabies chances snuffed by knee injury

AAP

There was probably never any doubt but Quade Cooper is now officially out of contention for the Wallabies' three-Test series against Ireland next month.

Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper.

The 70-Test playmaker will be sidelined for the next three to four weeks after suffering an MCL injury in a Brisbane club match at the weekend.

Unwanted by Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn, Cooper has been plying his trade for club Souths this year, despite warnings from the Wallabies coaching staff that he won't be considered for selection unless he is playing Super Rugby.

"Gutted to be out of action for the next little bit as I've been enjoying my rugby so much but as we know injuries are part of the game," Cooper tweeted.

Declaring his determination to break back into the Reds where he is contracted, the highly-paid Cooper has turned down advances from rival Super Rugby outfits the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

It's been a source of frustration for Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, given the relative dearth of playmaking options in the national ranks beyond Bernard Foley, who remains the clear first choice in the No.10 jersey.

Cheika is due to name his squad for the Ireland series on Wednesday night.

