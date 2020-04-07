Quade Cooper throws absurd no-look, behind-the-back flick pass while training

Former Wallaby Quade Cooper has been keeping his skills sharp during downtime caused by coronavirus cancellations.

Cooper posted a video of himself to Twitter showing him throw a ridiculous no look, behind-the-back, flick pass to Brisbane Broncos player Tevita Pangai Junior during a training session.

The perfect pass is even more impressive given it was thrown with an American football used in the NFL.

Cooper is currently under contract with the Kintetsu Liners in Japan.