Quade Cooper strikes again with ridiculous, no-look quarterback-style trick pass

Quade Cooper continues to showcase his experimental quarterback skills in another video uploaded to Instagram today.

The former Wallabies fly-half continues to dabble in gridiron drills. Source: Instagram/quadecooper

Throughout lockdown the former Wallabies fly-half has been trying his hand at American Football, and his unconventional takes on the classic quarterback pass has set the internet alight.

In his latest video, Cooper pump fakes, as if he were to throw the ball normally, only to throw a ridiculous behind-the-back, no-look pass to a receiver over 20 metres away. 

Cooper's penchant for pulling off the unbelieveable trick passes is emphasised in the caption to the video, "They laugh at me for being different.. I laugh at them for being the same 🤡 #imdifferent#alllovetothereceiver 🧪".

