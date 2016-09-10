 

Quade Cooper says he has no time for fans who 'sit behind a keyboard' and tear players down

Coach Michael Cheika might have made peace with angry Wallabies fans but Quade Cooper has taken a dig at internet warriors who "sit behind a keyboard" and accuse athletes of not trying.

Jack Quigley's viral Facebook post slamming the Wallabies for their loss to Scotland last weekend set the mood in camp in Brisbane this week as the team looks to repair their reputations against Italy on Saturday.

While Cheika opted to pick up the phone and talk things through with the 29-year-old from Lismore, a self-confessed "pleb" whose rant struck a chord with frustrated Australian rugby fans, Cooper said he had no time for supporters who tear players down instead of showing support through tough times.

Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper.

Source: Photosport

The Wallabies coach later admitted the supporter whose social media critique of the team went viral with more than 40,000 likes and nearly 5000 shares, raised some relevant issues and said he shared the same emotions.

Cheika said he had also stuck the post on the walls of Ballymore, where the team is training.

Jack Quigley wrote to the Wallabies after their loss to Scotland.

Jack Quigley wrote to the Wallabies after their loss to Scotland.

Source: Facebook

"When I was a kid — hell, even now, I would've given my left n*t just to pull on a Wallabies jumper," Quigly wrote.

"But when I see you guys run out, I feel like you don’t care. I KNOW you don’t care, because it shows. And don’t tell me I’m wrong. Don’t say that you DO care, because my response is that you don’t care ENOUGH! CLEARLY!"

The 29-year-old club rugby player didn’t hold back on the struggling Test stars, claiming their "lack of application" to their jobs was hurting fans.

"Anyone who says 'I wouldn't necessarily agree with that" is wrong,' he wrote. "You have. And it kills me. And everyone I know. You're quite literally hurting people with your lack of application to your jobs.

"The Wallabies' attitude towards the basic skills is unacceptable. A culture of blame-avoidance has been allowed to fester."

Quigley said he was more than happy to go into the dressing room to sort out the Wallabies, claiming all he needed was 15 minutes.

"Print this email out, give it to the Wallabies media person, pass it on to Cheiks and hopefully he gives me a 15 minute window," he pleaded.

"I'll take a day off work. It’ll cost me $150 in addition to the 4-hour round trip but I’ll do it. And then I’ll pay $100 and a 4-hour round trip on Saturday to drive up and have the privilege of watching you stutter and stumble and fumble and make a game against Italy look a million times harder than it actually is."

Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

