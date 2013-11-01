Quade Cooper receives shock Wallabies recall for Bledisloe Cup

The Wallabies have made a shock move, turning to veteran playmaker Quade Cooper with coach Dave Rennie's squad selection hit by border closures.

Quade Cooper in action for Wallabies Source: Photosport

Cooper joined the Australian training camp in Queensland on Sunday, as did another former Reds playmaker Duncan Paia'aua, who played for Queensland for five seasons before moving to French club Toulon in 2019.

The pair have been called up to the 42-man squad with Rennie revealing that five-eighth James O'Connor wouldn't be available for the Bledisloe Cup after re-injuring his groin during the recent French series.

Queensland's current border block with NSW and Victoria meant young Waratah 10s Will Harrison or Ben Donaldson were unavailable.

Fresh off the Wallabies' first home series win since 2014, Rennie named a largely similar squad to that which defeated France 2-1.

World Cup lock Izack Rodda, along with Western Force teammate and prop Tom Robertson have been recalled, while young Brumbies lock Nick Frost is the only new face.

Veterans Wallabies Nic White and Scott Sio have overcome knee and hamstring injuries respectively, along with centre/winger Jordan Petaia (quad).

Rennie was asked on Sunday if 33-year-old Cooper, who has most recently been playing in Japan, "had been training" with the Wallabies, and answered that he hadn't.

But that will change Monday, with the 70-Test veteran back in action and also set to travel with the Wallabies to New Zealand ahead of the opening Test on August 7.

Paia'aua has only played once for the Wallabies - against the Barbarians in 2017 - with Rennie utilising the new Giteau Law dispensation which allows him to pick two players without the mandated 60 caps.

Rennie said the COVID-19 outbreaks in NSW and Victoria had "limited our options" in player selections.

"There is no chance of getting anyone out of those states to come in part way through this campaign so we're looking at worst-case scenario and making sure we've got quality depth in all spots," Rennie said.

The coach likened 26-year-old Paia'aua to a Reece Hodge, offering utility value with his ability to cover a number of positions.

"He's very versatile and covers a number of spots and so I guess it's the chance for us to bring him in, and cast an eye over him," Rennie said.

"I've seen him play at fair bit of footy and he's certainly a player capable of playing to this level."

Rennie said that former Test centre Samu Kerevi might come into the reckoning for the Rugby Championship when his Olympic sevens commitments were over.

Star NRL recruit Suliasi Vunivalu is also pencilled in for those Tests after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Undergoing Covid-19 testing every few days, the Wallabies group will get an exemption to fly out on Friday with the trans-Tasman travel border suspended for eight weeks from then.