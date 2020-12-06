'Putting salt into the wound for Aboriginal men' - Indigenous sports stars speak out against Wallabies' historic anthem

Two Indigenous sporting stars in Australia have come out against the Wallabies’ historic rendition of Advance Australia Fair on Saturday night, saying the gesture means nothing because of what they were singing.

NRL star Latrell Mitchell and former boxer Anthony Mundine have both criticised the performance after teen singer Olivia Fox led the Wallabies in singing the Australian national anthem in both Eora and English – a first for an international sporting event in Australia.

The moment was also backed by the Wallabies standing in their playing jerseys which had incorporated Indigenous designs into them.

But all of that meant little to Mitchell who took to social media shortly after Fox’s performance to challenge it, singling out the words “young and free” as being completely flawed – regardless of what language it’s sung in.

"When will people understand that changing it to language doesn't change the meaning?" Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

"Be proud, but understand what you're being proud of. I stand for us, our mob! Be proud of the oldest living culture.

"Always was, always will be."

Mitchell was one of multiple players in last year’s State of Origin series who refused to sing the anthem and while he didn’t play in this year’s clash, protests against the anthem continued.

Mundine is also against the anthem, telling the Daily Telegraph the original version is racist.

"The message of the anthem is wrong. It was putting salt into the wound for Aboriginal men,” Mundine said.

"If they want to change things, then actually change the words of the anthem, but you can't just sing the same original text in Aboriginal language and think it's going to fly with people.

"It got people talking, but it still ain't the right message. It looks good and sounded good when the Wallabies sang it, and it looks like they're giving back - but they're not giving back.

"The original anthem is racially driven from its inception and now they want to do it in Aboriginal language - two wrongs don't make it right. The anthem is the theme song for the white Australian policy."

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said the team were proud of their efforts though.

"We were practising it during the week and we were very proud to have that opportunity to do it, and I think it sounded pretty good too," Hooper said.

"Wearing an indigenous jersey and singing that was great to be a part of."