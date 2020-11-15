Pumas receive nomination from prestigious Laureus Awards for historic first win over All Blacks

The Pumas have been given a nod by the Laureus World Sports Awards for their efforts in 2020, earning a nomination for an award following their historic first ever win over the All Blacks.

In the 30th contest between to the two sides, Argentina stunned the All Blacks 25-15 in Sydney in November.

The South Americans weren’t shy to show how much the result meant to them either, crying as they embraced and celebrated with fans who had witnessed the Tri-Nations upset.

The victory has since been recognised by the Laureus World Sports Awards – a prestigious annual award ceremony honouring individuals and teams from the world of sports along with sporting achievements throughout the year – with Argentina nominated for team of the year.

The Pumas will contest the award against Champions League champions Bayern Munich, EPL champs Liverpool, NBA champions the Los Angeles Lakers, 2020 Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs and the Mercedes Formula 1 team who helped Sir Lewis Hamilton to his record-equalling seventh F1 title.

The All Blacks themselves have been nominated six times for team of the year but have only won it once, back in 2016.

The Laureus World Sports Awards also announced their nominations for Sportswoman and Sportsman of the year, however no Kiwis made the cut after Covid-19’s impact on sport in 2020.

This year’s winners will be announced in May.

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

Argentina Men's Rugby Team - first ever win over three-time world champions the All Blacks

Bayern Munich (Germany) Football - won Champions League, Bundesliga, German Cup under Hansi Flick

Kansas City Chiefs (USA) American Football - won the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970

Liverpool (UK) Football - under Jurgen Klopp won first English Premier League title for 30 years

Los Angeles Lakers (USA) Basketball - inspired by LeBron James, won their 17th NBA Championship

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany) - record 7th consecutive Constructors' Championship

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) Cycling - won both road race and time trial at World Championships

Federica Brignone (Italy) Skiing - first Italian woman to win Overall World Cup; also Combined and G. Slalom

Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) Athletics - won rescheduled London Marathon by more than three minutes

Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis - won second US Open in 2020, her third career Grand Slam, at age 22

Wendie Renard (France) Football - captain of Lyon who won a fifth straight Women's Champions League

Breanna Stewart (USA) Basketball - led Seattle Storm to WNBA Championship; won Finals MVP award

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award