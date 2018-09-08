Pumas name Rugby World Cup squad, featuring 24 Jaguares players

Argentina have announced their 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup, with three-quarters of the selections coming from the Jaguares.

Twenty-four of the players named by Pumas head coach Mario Ledesma for the tournament in Japan stem from the Argentinian Super Rugby franchise, who lost this year's final to the Crusaders.

"From day one, we said we’d give priority to the players based in Argentina," Ledesma said.

"That was our selection criteria and it was very clear for everybody. Despite this, the moment of deciding the squad was very difficult."

Ledesma has managed to construct an experienced side for the event, with the squad boasting more than 1100 caps in total.

"We always said that we would take the best and that players based overseas would add value, but that the squad would have players that added value both on and off the field.

"For those players not selected, it is about many years of hard work and a dream that breaks up. We were late to the announcement because we wanted to explain to each one of those that were not selected why we didn’t choose them. And tell them that they are one injury away, so despite the hurt, we want them available."

Leading that experience will be loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who is set to join fellow Pumas greats Felipe Contempomi, Agustin Pichot as well as coach Ledesma as being the only Argentinians to play at four World Cups.

Leguizamon also has a chance to become the most capped Puma in history as his tally of 86 caps is only one behind current record-holder Contepomi. There will be competition for that title, though, with veteran hooker Agustin Creevy only one behind him with 84 Tests under his belt.

Argentina will compete in Pool C at the World Cup, which also features England, France, USA and Tonga.

Pumas Rugby World Cup Squad

Forwards: Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo, Mayco Vivas, Agustin Creevy, Julian Montoya, Santiago Socino, Juan Figallo, Santiago Medrano, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Javier Ortega Desio, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Manuel Leguizamon.