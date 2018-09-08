TODAY |

Pumas name Rugby World Cup squad, featuring 24 Jaguares players

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Central and South America

Argentina have announced their 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup, with three-quarters of the selections coming from the Jaguares.

Twenty-four of the players named by Pumas head coach Mario Ledesma for the tournament in Japan stem from the Argentinian Super Rugby franchise, who lost this year's final to the Crusaders.

"From day one, we said we’d give priority to the players based in Argentina," Ledesma said.

"That was our selection criteria and it was very clear for everybody. Despite this, the moment of deciding the squad was very difficult."

Ledesma has managed to construct an experienced side for the event, with the squad boasting more than 1100 caps in total.

"We always said that we would take the best and that players based overseas would add value, but that the squad would have players that added value both on and off the field.

"For those players not selected, it is about many years of hard work and a dream that breaks up. We were late to the announcement because we wanted to explain to each one of those that were not selected why we didn’t choose them. And tell them that they are one injury away, so despite the hurt, we want them available."

Leading that experience will be loose forward Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who is set to join fellow Pumas greats Felipe Contempomi, Agustin Pichot as well as coach Ledesma as being the only Argentinians to play at four World Cups.

Leguizamon also has a chance to become the most capped Puma in history as his tally of 86 caps is only one behind current record-holder Contepomi. There will be competition for that title, though, with veteran hooker Agustin Creevy only one behind him with 84 Tests under his belt.

Argentina will compete in Pool C at the World Cup, which also features England, France, USA and Tonga.

Pumas Rugby World Cup Squad

Forwards: Nahuel Tetaz Chapparo, Mayco Vivas, Agustin Creevy, Julian Montoya, Santiago Socino, Juan Figallo, Santiago Medrano, Enrique Pieretto, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Javier Ortega Desio, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Backs: Tomas Cubelli, Felipe Ezcurra, Nicolas Sanchez, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Orlando, Matias Moroni, Lucan Mensa, Juan Cruz Mallia, Ramiro Moyano, Bautista Delguy, Emiliano Boffelli, Joaquin Tuculet, Santiago Carreras.

Mario Ledesma says some players had faith but the squad on the whole is yet to see their potential.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
4
Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest.
Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'
5
Jonah Lomu and Jofra Archer.
English World Cup hero Jofra Archer compared to Jonah Lomu after Ashes debut - 'I've never seen anything like this'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:42
Steve Tew told Sunday about the plan to allow players to play for more than one Test side.

European nations stopped Pacific players from representing multiple nations, says NZ Rugby boss
01:17
Barrett said he was delighted to work with the rookie the duo to get the best out of them.

'They're so exciting' - Beauden Barrett relishing All Blacks' new-look back three

00:42
Perenara had Ihumātao written on his wristband in Saturday night's Bledisloe Test to show his backing of the protest.

Steve Hansen has no issues with TJ Perenara's show of support for Ihumātao - 'It's his decision'
01:06
Hansen said some "question marks" were erased in the 36-0 win but there's competition and decisions to be made elsewhere.

Steve Hansen says World Cup selection easier in some areas, but headaches persist