Pumas name former Wallabies scrum guru as new head coach

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is soaking up this year's Super Rugby final, saying he feels "honoured" to be playing the Crusaders this Saturday.

De Bruin was modest in his evaluation of this weekend's match-up, admitting their hosts don't have many chinks in their armour.

"I must say, they are a very good team - they deserve to be in first place," he said.

"We will have to bring our A game and more.

"Apart from the fact that we have a huge respect for them and what they stand for and how they play, it's a big honour for us to play against them."

The Lions coach said he saw departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd's comments after last Saturday's semi-final saying the Crusaders were "20 points better than any side" and agreed.

"I know Boydy from his Sharks days. He's not far off," de Bruin said.

"Everyone can be beaten... anything can happen on the day. But the fact they are favourites is no lie."

The Lions have made just two changes to their team from their comeback win over the Waratahs in the semis.

Flanker Lourens Erasmus replacing Cyle Brink in the No 7 jersey after coming off the bench last week while winger Courtnal Skosan also rotates into the starting side for Aphiwe Dyantyi.

The final kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrink, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Courtnal Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Jacques van Rooyen.