TODAY |

Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface

Source:  1 NEWS

Pablo Matera has been sacked as Pumas captain after allegedly racist comments he made in 2011 resurfaced on social media this week.

The comments reportedly related to Bolivian and black people. Matera has since closed his Twitter account.

“I had a tougher time. I am very ashamed. Apologies to all those who were offended by the atrocities I wrote. At that moment I did not imagine who I was going to become. Today I have to take charge of what I said 9 years ago.” Matera said via Instagram.

The 27-year-old flanker led the Pumas to an historic 25-15 victory over the All Blacks in Sydney last month but they were soundly beaten 38-0 in Newcastle on Saturday night.

It's been a tough week for the former captain who has already issued another apology after coming under fire from their own fans for not paying tribute to the great Diego Maradona.

Along with Matera, standout lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino have to been suspended over xenophobic tweets dating back to 2011-13.

The Pumas are set to take on Australia this Saturday in the final Tri Nations test of 2020.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface
2
OKC boss hung up on trading away Steven Adams - 'A really challenging, difficult decision to make'
3
Watch: Beauden Barrett reunited with baby daughter after more than a month apart
4
Sky TV boss quits, citing border restrictions, to return home to UK
5
Benji Marshall offered record $750k career lifeline in UK's Super League - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks season in review: Ian Foster finishes on a high but still plenty to work on after turbulent 2020
00:39

Foster praises Sam Cane's leadership after tough Tri Nations series

England claim spot in Autumn Nations Cup final with win over Wales

All Blacks finish season on a high, holding Pumas scoreless in clinical victory