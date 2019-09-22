TODAY |

Public expectation makes New Zealand 'greatest rugby nation', says Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones has held his hands up over the status of the All Blacks as rugby's global leaders, hailing New Zealand as the "spiritual home" of the game.

The All Blacks perform the haka against South Africa. Source: Photosport

With the England coach and Rugby World Cup runner up releasing his new autobiography, 'My Life and Rugby' in the lead up to Christmas, Jones spoke of his admiration for the All Blacks, and New Zealand as a rugby nation altogether.

Jones says that public expectation for the All Blacks to consistently win is responsible for the consistency across all levels of New Zealand's national sides, saying:

"Usually, they are the only country that can produce a winning team year after year because the whole nation is willing on the All Blacks," Jones wrote.

"All their resources are poured into the objective of improving the national team. That priority has now been copied by most tier-one nations.

"The national mood swings with the performance of the All Blacks. For me, it is the world's greatest rugby nation.

Jones also spoke of his relationship with Kiwi fans, at times derided for being an Australian in charge of another great rival, England.

However, the often divisive coach hails his relationship with fans, adding:

"I know they always get stuck into me and I always get stuck into them, but beneath the banter is a deep and mutual respect for the game and its values.

"New Zealand is the spiritual home of rugby."

