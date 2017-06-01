 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Provincial Barbarians unfazed by stacked Lions side

share

Source:

NZN

There's something of a gulf in quality between the Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club and a full-strength British and Irish Lions.

Northland’s Josh Goodue says he's used to the little guy tag – and his new teammates know how to use it.
Source: 1 NEWS

Yet it's a chasm Dwayne Sweeney will look to bridge as the provincial Barbarians' second-five and elder statesman for Saturday's tour-opener in Whangarei.

Since returning from four seasons in Japan at the end of 2016, the 32-year-old Sweeney has been pulling on the Morrinsville jumper in division one of Waikato club rugby and serving as an injury replacement player for the Chiefs.

He's made six appearances for his club - but now must jump straight into challenging the likes of Jonathan Joseph and Ben Te'o as the Baabaas' No.12.

He'll play for Waikato, where he previously made 78 appearances in a 10-year stint to 2012, in the provincial championship later this year.

"I've got to start drawing back into a few past experiences really - it's going to be a bit different playing against the Lions than it'll be playing Taupiri at Campbell Park for Morrinsville," the former Maori All Blacks ace said.

"The Lions is once every 12 years - it could easily be the biggest occasion I'll ever get to play in, so I've got to treat it like that and enjoy it.

"It's almost like a bit of a gift, I had to pinch myself when I got the phone call."

In what is a very green Baabaas outfit, Sweeney's experience and guile will be key in settling his troops against an all-star Lions outfit, led by Sam Warburton, and guiding the likes of first-five Bryn Gatland into the right attacking channels.

He said he was slowly helping to instil confidence in the young side, captained by Sam Anderson-Heather, and build relationships among the players.

The 23-man squad includes players from 14 provincial unions, as well as Heartland representative and Wanganui veteran Peter Rowe.

"The young guys have definitely thrown a bit of banter my way about being the old fella and giving me stick, saying I was playing when TV was black and white," Sweeney said.

"The key role for me is that calming influence - it's going to be loud.

"It's just making sure we do see the best from those young guys."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
2
NZ skipper Moses Dyer was gifted a wonderful ball by his men in the junior FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, but it wasn't meant to be.

As it happened: Junior All Whites' long night comes to an end as USA knock Kiwis out of World Cup with second half five-goal blitzing

00:25
3
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:04
4
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


00:26
5
The 16-15 win breaks a 16-year winning streak by Christchurch Boys’ High.

Watch: Two Christ's College tries clinch first annual inter-school win over Christchurch Boys' High in 16 years

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.


02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
f

Watch: 'He lost half the team on day one' – Lions coach Warren Gatland takes shot at Sir Graham Henry over failed 2001 tour

Gatland said Henry didn't help squad morale in Australia by effectively naming a Test squad and mid-week squad.

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ