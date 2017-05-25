 

Provincial Baabaas gets major setback as three players withdrawn for Super Rugby

Super Rugby comes first – that’s the rule being implemented on three players originally selected for the Provincial Barbarians set to face the Lions next week who will now miss out.

Quinten Strange, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Johnny Fa’auli have all been scratched from the team set to play the Lions.
New Crusaders starters in lock Quinten Strange and loose forward Heiden Bedwell-Curtis have both been withdrawn from the squad.

Second five Johnny Fa'auli has also been scratched from the BaaBaas as he's starting for the Chiefs while they wait on the return of their regular midfielders Charlie Ngatai, Sam McNicol and Stephen Donald who are out with concussion.

The Provincial Barbarians face the Lions next Saturday in Whangarei.

