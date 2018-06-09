'I probably should have passed to TJ!' - Ngani Laumape on his colossal try against France

All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape admitted he probably shouldn't have scored his try against France at Eden Park, telling media that he should have found teammate TJ Perenara instead.

Coming into the match as a second half substitute, Laumape received the ball from Damian McKenzie as the All Blacks looked to ignite a counter attack.

The bruising midfielder darted down the right wing, breaking the tackle of one defender, before bumping off another in stunning fashion to cross over and score.

Speaking to media after the 52-11 victory, Laumape gave a rundown of his incredible try.

"I was just at the right time, right place," he said.

"DMac (McKenzie) gave me the ball, I just remember I said 'it's my time'."

Laumape also spoke of the confidence given to him by his teammates, as he begins to replicate his form from Super Rugby on the international stage.

"The thing about this team is that they always tell you that you're here for a reason, you're here because you're a good rugby player."

"Like I said, when I was running down that sideline, I probably should have passed it to TJ.