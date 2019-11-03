Prince Harry shares a beer with Springboks in rowdy changing sheds after RWC win

Prince Harry on Saturday congratulated Rugby World Cup winners South Africa in their dressing room, after the team beat England 32-12 to capture its third Rugby World Cup title.

They produced produced a first along the way, with winger Makazole Mapimpi scoring a drought-breaking try.

Prince Harry told the team: "I genuinely think that rugby has the ability to unite everyone around the world and I could not think of a nation that needs it more than you guys right now. So on that, well done."

The Duke of Sussex then hung around for some small talk with players and ended up chatting to halfback Faf de Klerk, who was in nothing but his underwear for the encounter.