Prince Harry shares a beer with Boks in rowdy changing sheds after World Cup win

Associated Press
Prince Harry congratulated Rugby World Cup winners South Africa in their dressing room, after the team beat England 32-12 overnight to capture its third Rugby World Cup title. 

They produced produced a first along the way, with winger Makazole Mapimpi scoring a drought-breaking try.

Prince Harry told the team: "I genuinely think that rugby has the ability to unite everyone around the world and I could not think of a nation that needs it more than you guys right now. So on that, well done." 

The Duke of Sussex then hung around for some small talk with players and ended up chatting to halfback Faf de Klerk, who was in nothing but his underwear for the encounter.

The Springboks won the titles in 1995 against New Zealand and in 2007 against England in try-less finals.

The Duke of Sussex shared some kind words and a cold beverage with the champions after they beat his home nation. Source: Associated Press
