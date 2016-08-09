'I was pretty hesitant' - Black Ferns Sevens skipper thought Queen's Birthday honour was a scam

Black Ferns Sevens skipper Sarah Hirini didn't believe she'd been included in today's Queen's Birthday Honours list - thinking she was being scammed.

Made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens World Cup in 2018, as well as the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017, Hirini has been recognised for services to rugby.

However, despite her trophy cabinet bulging with honours from her time on the field, Hirini admitted she initially didn't believe the latest recognition in her stellar career.

"I was pretty hesitant about the e-mail 'cause sometimes you get those scam ones and so I got my husband to read over it and he said, 'No, I think it's legitimate', so it was pretty crazy," she told Radio New Zealand.

After accepting the news as reality, though, Hirini says she was overjoyed at her induction into the NZOM.