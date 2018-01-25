'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

Liam Messam has made a touching tribute to his close friend and former Chiefs legend Sione Lauaki with an emotional video.

Lauaki, 35, died from renal failure last year in February, rocking Messam and many in the rugby community.

"Losing Sione was probably one of my first times I have really lost a close friend," said Messam.

Messam was preparing for the Global Rugby Tens in Brisbane when Lauaki died.

"I was supposed to leave that morning, for some reason I just had a feeling that he (Lauaki) wanted me to stay there and do it for him.

"He's a mad Chiefs fan, it was pretty emotional tournament for a few of the other lads as well."

The Chiefs won the tournament with Messam pointing to the sky after the final whistle blew, paying tribute to Lauaki.

"You know that's what blew me away that these guys that never knew Sione, never met him before they were willing to do whatever it took to make sure that that trophy came home.

"Winning that tournament I'm sure he played a part in us lifting that trophy.

"It was pretty mixed emotions, you know, I said I was going to give my medal to my boy Wax (Lauaki)."

Messam took his winner's medal to Lauaki's grave once he made his way back to New Zealand.

"I took it to his grave when I went to go visit him, all I know that is he was with us that day.