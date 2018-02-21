 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Pretty easy to adapt to' - Highlanders unfazed by new scrum and breakdown rules

share

Source:

NZN

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger is confident Super Rugby's new scrum and breakdown rules won't hamper his side when they start their 2018 campaign.

Aaron Mauger will take charge of his first competitive match against the Blues on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Highlanders host the Blues in Dunedin on Friday night, with SANZAAR ushering in another set of changes for players and fans to come to grips with.

"I think it's been pretty easy to adapt to," Mauger said.

"We haven't had too many issues in the pre-season games.

"As a coaching group, we sat down and had a good look at how we're going to apply those to our game and we think we've managed to find a few ways to use it as an advantage."

Mauger believes the changes favour attacking sides and make it harder for the tackler to try to secure possession.

"Now he's got to re-enter back through the gate from an on-side position," he said.

"That's probably the biggest change, but we've made adjustments for that."

Mauger has opted for an experienced line-up to take the field against a Blues team that has been struck by pre-season injury.

He described the Blues as big and physical opponents, so composure would be important.

The No.13 jersey left vacant by Malakai Fekitoa's move to France has been given to Rob Thompson, with Teihorangi Walden getting the nod at second-five.

That's despite centre Matt Faddes scoring a hat-trick against the Crusaders in last week's pre-season match.

"We're really happy with Matt's performance last week", Mauger said.

"Tei's been travelling well - he came on and did a great job as well - so we just feel that Tei and Robbie is the best mix for us to start the game and Matt will bring a bit of energy off the bench".

A crowd of around 16,000 is expected at Forsyth Barr Stadium, which will also see the teams contest the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy.

It has been won eight times by each side and is currently held by the Highlanders.

Even though he didn't grow up in Otago, Mauger said it was clear to see the impact Hunter - who coached Otago, the Highlanders and the Blues - had had in the region.

"We've talked about it a little bit and it'll be a little emotional trigger on Friday before the game," he said.

"Hopefully we'll go out and put in a performance that him and his family can be proud of."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Kiwi trio almost caused a massive upset against South Korea but it left them out of breathe for a race against the Dutch.

Watch: NZ men's skating team come agonisingly close to gold medal race, have nothing left in the tank for bronze

00:15
2
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

3
Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

4
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Ish Sodhi added to Black Caps ODI squad for upcoming series against England

5
The Auckland side finished bottom of the New Zealand conference last year.

'Make better decisions' – Blues coach Tana Umaga hoping for local derby success in 2018

01:59

Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 