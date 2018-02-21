'Pretty easy to adapt to' - Highlanders unfazed by new scrum and breakdown rules

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger is confident Super Rugby's new scrum and breakdown rules won't hamper his side when they start their 2018 campaign.

The Highlanders host the Blues in Dunedin on Friday night, with SANZAAR ushering in another set of changes for players and fans to come to grips with.

"I think it's been pretty easy to adapt to," Mauger said.

"We haven't had too many issues in the pre-season games.

"As a coaching group, we sat down and had a good look at how we're going to apply those to our game and we think we've managed to find a few ways to use it as an advantage."

Mauger believes the changes favour attacking sides and make it harder for the tackler to try to secure possession.

"Now he's got to re-enter back through the gate from an on-side position," he said.

"That's probably the biggest change, but we've made adjustments for that."

Mauger has opted for an experienced line-up to take the field against a Blues team that has been struck by pre-season injury.

He described the Blues as big and physical opponents, so composure would be important.

The No.13 jersey left vacant by Malakai Fekitoa's move to France has been given to Rob Thompson, with Teihorangi Walden getting the nod at second-five.

That's despite centre Matt Faddes scoring a hat-trick against the Crusaders in last week's pre-season match.

"We're really happy with Matt's performance last week", Mauger said.

"Tei's been travelling well - he came on and did a great job as well - so we just feel that Tei and Robbie is the best mix for us to start the game and Matt will bring a bit of energy off the bench".

A crowd of around 16,000 is expected at Forsyth Barr Stadium, which will also see the teams contest the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy.

It has been won eight times by each side and is currently held by the Highlanders.

Even though he didn't grow up in Otago, Mauger said it was clear to see the impact Hunter - who coached Otago, the Highlanders and the Blues - had had in the region.

"We've talked about it a little bit and it'll be a little emotional trigger on Friday before the game," he said.