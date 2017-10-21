 

'I prefer action' - Brad Thorn eager to take struggling Reds back to the top

The most-treasured memories in Brad Thorn's storied 22-year, dual-code career weren't necessarily the ones involving trophies.

They were the bad moments - the deep, dark struggles from which success eventually bloomed.

With Queensland arguably at one of their lowest Super Rugby ebbs, new Reds coach Thorn wants his players to see things from the same perspective.

Thorn won the Bledisloe Cup, Super Rugby, Heineken Cup, Rugby World Cup, State of Origin and the Super League as a player - but surprisingly, he looks back fondly on Brisbane's horror 1999 NRL season.

The Broncos were bottom of the ladder with just one win after the first 10 rounds, but rebounded to win their next 11 in a row to reach the finals.

"We got kicked straight out of the finals but people don't talk to you about that when they talk about the great moments," Thorn said.

"That was when you had the fight in front of you.

"People talk about the finals we won but a lot of times I loved it (when) things weren't going your way and you just had to stick together.

"Those are the times you cherish - they're just as big to me in my memory."

Thorn also enjoyed big form turnarounds with the Highlanders in 2013-14 and, as a coach, turned easybeats Queensland Country into NRC champions.

He has designs on doing the same with the Reds, who haven't reached the Super Rugby finals for four years.

"I don't want to be a guy that's talking a whole heap about that," Thorn said.

"I'm not a great orator or a massive talker about stuff - I prefer action, so we'll see how we go."

Thorn said he had absorbed plenty of coaching lessons from Wayne Bennett, Robbie Deans, Steve Hansen and Sir Graham Henry.

"I'm probably a pretty doughy guy but I did listen and learn and watch coaches, players, experienced stuff myself," he said.

"If you don't care about your mates or who you're representing, if you don't have that stubborn drive to just want to (do) whatever it takes to get the job done ... that's the sort of stuff that brings your footy stuff to life."

Thorn's Reds will have their first pre-season hit-out today with an internal trial at Ballymore, before next weekend's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens.

