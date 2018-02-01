'Pre-season isn't about the winning side' - Scott Robertson looking to build combos in Crusaders' first hit-out

 

The Crusaders will look for style over substance in their first pre-season clash of 2018 against the Hurricanes in Greymouth.

The Crusaders coach says the game against the Hurricanes is an opportunity to set a platform for the season.
Source: 1 NEWS

Coach Scott Robertson has picked a heavily understrength squad for Friday's clash on the West Coast, with his All Blacks regulars to miss out.

In a team including 16 reserves, Robertson has selected veteran recruit Mike Delany at first-five, with Maori All Black Bryn Hall at halfback.

Of the selected side, only Hall, Ben Funnell, Michael Alaalatoa, Pete Samu and George Bridge took part in last year's Super Rugby final triumph.

The Crusaders defeated a 14-man Lions side 25-17 in last year's Super final in Johannesburg to claim their first title in nine years.

Robetson told reporters he wasn't seeking the same heights in Friday's match, and simply wanted his young side to stick to their blueprint.

"Pre-season is not so much about the winning side - you spend it with your structures, processes and getting skill-sets put under pressure," Robertson said.

"It's a great opportunity for some young men."

Veteran midfielder and Maori All Blacks stalwart Tim Bateman - a West Coast native - will captain the side in the absence of Sam Whitelock.

Robertson could think of no better choice.

"He's as much of a coach as a player, Tim - understands the game well, makes great decisions and is clear on his delivery and he's smart," Robertson said.

CRUSADERS: George Bridge, Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Tim Bateman (c), Jone Macilai, Mike Delany, Bryn Hall, Pete Samu, Billy Harmon, Ethan Blackadder, Quinten Strange, Hamish Dalzell, Michael Alaalatoa, Ben Funnell, Ezekiel Lindenmuth.

RESERVES: Harrison Allan, Andrew Makalio, Reuben O'Neill, Ben Morris, Will Tucker, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Tom Christie, Jordan Manihera, Jack Stratton, Brett Cameron, Tima Faingaanuku, Nathan Vella, Dylan Nel, Richard Judd, Dallas McLeod, Tomas Aoake.

