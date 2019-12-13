TODAY |

'Practical joker who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower' - Former All Black Brian 'Jazz' Muller dies aged 77

Source:  1 NEWS

A fantastic bloke, a reluctant trainer, a practical joker and a man who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The prop, who played 35 times for the All Blacks between 1967 and 1971, was remembered as a fantastic bloke, a reluctant trainer, and a practical joker who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower. Source: 1 NEWS

That's how former All Black Brian Muller is being remembered after he died in Taranaki yesterday, aged 77.

Better known as Jazz, the no-nonsense prop played 35 times for the All Blacks between 1967 and 1971.

A freezing worker from Eltham, Muller was a self-styled hermit whose house was a shrine to his playing days.

He was a man of few words but in 1999 he shared some with broadcaster Keith Quinn which you can watch above.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Maria Folau's future with Silver Ferns to become clearer soon, says coach Taurua - 'She’s been quite busy'
2
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
3
LIVE: Black Caps add second wicket after relentless Wagner knocks over Australian centurion
4
'I gave my heart' - Scott Robertson tells 1 NEWS he has a 'few decisions to make' after missing out on All Blacks job
5
Labuschagne ton puts Australia in control despite two late strikes from Black Caps on first day
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:54

Ian Foster fires zinger back at John Campbell, as Canes-loving Breakfast host warns him off poaching Plumtree
07:16

'You’ll have to wait and see' – chuckling Ian Foster won't tell John Campbell who will join his All Blacks coaching team

01:07

'To a person', players were full of praise for new All Blacks coach Foster, says NZ Rugby chairman
00:29

NZ Rugby boss denies suggestions that All Blacks job was always Foster’s, appointment process was a charade