'Practical joker who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower' - Former All Black Brian 'Jazz' Muller dies aged 77

A fantastic bloke, a reluctant trainer, a practical joker and a man who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower.

That's how former All Black Brian Muller is being remembered after he died in Taranaki yesterday, aged 77.

Better known as Jazz, the no-nonsense prop played 35 times for the All Blacks between 1967 and 1971.

A freezing worker from Eltham, Muller was a self-styled hermit whose house was a shrine to his playing days.