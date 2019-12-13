'Practical joker who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower' - Former All Black Brian 'Jazz' Muller dies aged 77

A fantastic bloke, a reluctant trainer, a practical joker and a man who trimmed his hedges with a lawnmower.
That's how former All Black Brian Muller is being remembered after he died in Taranaki yesterday, aged 77.
Better known as Jazz, the no-nonsense prop played 35 times for the All Blacks between 1967 and 1971.
A freezing worker from Eltham, Muller was a self-styled hermit whose house was a shrine to his playing days.
He was a man of few words but in 1999 he shared some with broadcaster Keith Quinn which you can watch above.