Potential new Crusaders branding published online, featuring same name but new Māori-inspired logo

The Crusaders' new rugby logo appears to have gone public before the team's scheduled announcement at noon today.

The Crusaders logo currently under examination with the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The new logo, which seems to have drawn from Māori designs, was put up on the publicly available Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand website as a trademark currently under examination.

The logo is owned by New Zealand Rugby Union Inc.

A black and grey variation of the Crusaders' potential new logo. Source: 1 NEWS

The Canterbury Super Rugby franchise along with New Zealand Rugby is making an official announcement on the future of the club's brand at Rugby Park in Christchurch today.

The announcement comes after the team opted for a brand review back in June with some questioning the appropriateness of the current name and logo given the history of the Crusades - a bloody conflict between Muslims and Christians in medieval times - and the recent Christchurch mosque shootings.

Workers set up a new sign at Christchurch's Rugby Park, with the Crusaders' potential new logo covered up. Source: 1 NEWS

NZR chief executive Steve Tew said in April they believed "the current imagery of knights on horseback is no longer tenable".

However, a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll at the time showed more than 75 per cent of Kiwis were against the Crusaders changing their name in response to the March 15 terrorist attacks. Fourteen per cent supported a name change at the time and eight per cent were unsure.

