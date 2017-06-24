'Positive news' about All Blacks' hooker Dane Coles' fitness, says Steve Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given an update to the fitness of hooker Dane Coles, with the rampaging front rower to miss the opening Test match with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonight.

Coles hasn't played any form of competitive rugby since suffering from a concussion playing for the Hurricanes against the Highlanders in March.

However Hansen says Coles is making progress towards a return to action.

"Colesy's made really good progress," Hansen said.

"He appears to be clear of most of his symptoms."

Despite Coles' improvement, the All Blacks coach wasn't optimistic to suggestions Coles could play a part in the Lions series.

"He obviously isn't fit enough to play Test rugby or for that matter, Super Rugby."

"We've put him in what we call a pre-season training block."