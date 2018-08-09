Positional battles heat up at blindside flanker as Frizell, Hemopo look to push case in ‘game of three halves’

Nearly a week after the Crusaders claimed their ninth Super Rugby title, rugby fever is still very much buzzing in Christchurch with tomorrow's game of three halves a sellout occasion.

Ahead of the first Bledisloe Test in Sydney next weekend, not all positions are locked down in the side, meaning players will get the chance to impress the All Blacks coaches tomorrow night.

One player hoping to do that is Ardie Savea, who missed the end of the Hurricanes’ season due to an ankle sprain sustained in the French series in June.

"I think I’m raring to go and hopefully get through training and hopefully get a good bit of game time tomorrow night," he said.

Assistant coach Ian Foster told media today it isn’t Savea's ability that will stop him from running out in black in Sydney.

"He doesn't have lot of prove in terms of his form," he said regarding Savea’s spell on the sideline.

"He's just go to convince himself that he’s back."

While Sam Cane appears to have the No.7 jersey locked down, competition for the bench spots and blindside flanker couldn't be higher.

Loosies Shannon Frizell and Jackson Hemopo have become contenders after impressing on Test debut in Dunedin, Foster said.

"[They] will all have a chance to go out there and do what they do within our game plan and push their case," he said.