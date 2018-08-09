 

Positional battles heat up at blindside flanker as Frizell, Hemopo look to push case in ‘game of three halves’

1 NEWS
Nearly a week after the Crusaders claimed their ninth Super Rugby title, rugby fever is still very much buzzing in Christchurch with tomorrow's game of three halves a sellout occasion.

Ahead of the first Bledisloe Test in Sydney next weekend, not all positions are locked down in the side, meaning players will get the chance to impress the All Blacks coaches tomorrow night.

One player hoping to do that is Ardie Savea, who missed the end of the Hurricanes’ season due to an ankle sprain sustained in the French series in June.

"I think I’m raring to go and hopefully get through training and hopefully get a good bit of game time tomorrow night," he said.

Assistant coach Ian Foster told media today it isn’t Savea's ability that will stop him from running out in black in Sydney.

"He doesn't have lot of prove in terms of his form," he said regarding Savea’s spell on the sideline.

"He's just go to convince himself that he’s back."

While Sam Cane appears to have the No.7 jersey locked down, competition for the bench spots and blindside flanker couldn't be higher.

Loosies Shannon Frizell and Jackson Hemopo have become contenders after impressing on Test debut in Dunedin, Foster said.

"[They] will all have a chance to go out there and do what they do within our game plan and push their case," he said.

"There's a number of guys we need to see have a good hit out, so that's one box we've got to tick and see how everyone shapes up after the campaigns they've had."

Ahead of the first Bledisloe Test in Sydney, there's still starting spots up for grabs.
The All Blacks are continuing their reticent approach to how in-form Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga will fit into the line-up but insist they have "plans" for him.

Assistant coach Ian Foster was asked by media this afternoon about where Mo'unga will see game time for the All Blacks after head coach Steve Hansen seemingly said on Monday Beauden Barrett was still the first-string selection at first-five. 

The All Blacks coach agrees Mo'unga is a special talent, but says Beauden Barrett has experience over him.

"There is a lot of excitement coming out [Christchurch] about what has happened at the Crusaders and it is great," Foster said referring to Mo'unga.

"But we have got a few plans … I think he is a 10, but as a 10 you play a lot at 15 nowadays anyway. And I think we have seen that with Damian, we have seen that with Beaudie."

Fullback isn't a foreign territory for Mo'unga, having played seven games at No.15 for Canterbury in 2014.

However, both Barrett and McKenzie have played prolonged amounts of time in the role in Super Rugby and for the All Blacks. 

Foster said despite having less experience, Mo'unga still showed he has the skills.

"Some parts of the game are interchangeable. If you can deal with the high ball and counter attack, you can play 15 and that is what [Mo'unga] did.

"So I think you can do both, regardless of the jersey, personally."

Assistant coach Ian Foster said while management sees Mo'unga as a first-five, he also has the skills for fullback.
1 NEWS
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has given his honest opinion on Jordie Barrett's time in the midfield with the Hurricanes this season, saying he thought he "struggled" in the area.

Barrett shared time between the midfield and fullback in this year's Super Rugby competition, however Foster said such positional changes wouldn't be looked at in the All Blacks.

"We certainly see him as a back three player," he said.

"I thought he struggled a bit in the midfield when he went in there early but at the end of the campaign he looked a little more settled.

"It's clear that he can play there but for us he's a back three player."

Barrett was named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad as an outside back alongside Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.

Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams were the midfielders selected.

The All Blacks assistant coach doesn't see much time at No.13 for the youngest Barrett.
