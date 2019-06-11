TODAY |

Portia Woodman 'taking it as I go' ahead of injury comeback

Black Ferns Sevens star Portia Woodman is primed for her return to playing, out of action since last November with a ruptured Achilles.

After establishing herself as one of women's rugby's premier players, Woodman suffered a ruptured Achilles in preparation for the Dubai Sevens late last year, but she's finally nearing the end of her road to recovery.

Speaking to 1 NEWS at a sponsor's event in Auckland, Woodman opened up on her recovery and upcoming ambitions.

"I've been out of the system for about seven months," Woodman began.

"[I've] been running for the last couple of months, and it's been pretty good. You have your ups and downs, but most of the time it's been pretty cool.

"Getting the calf strength is probably the biggest part, but [I'm] looking to be back for next season."

That next season will be huge in the annals of New Zealand rugby, and sevens in particular, with the Black Ferns aiming to go one better than the silver medal they won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Woodman, though, is relaxed about the timing of her return.

"I'm kind of just taking it as I go," she said.

"My return to playing is in August. Whether I make it or not is up to me - I'm not really phased.

"The next tournament is in October. We've got Olympics next year. I'll just take it as we go."

    Out since last November, the Black Ferns Sevens star's return is on track. Source: 1 NEWS
