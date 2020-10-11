TODAY |

Portia Woodman scores six tries in Northland's FPC thrashing of Taranaki

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman has wrapped up the sixth week of Farah Palmer Cup action in style with a six-try performance in Northland's dominant win over Taranaki.

Woodman scored a hat-trick either side of halftime in the 77-3 win. Source: SKY

Woodman scored a hat-trick either side of halftime in Whangarei this afternoon as Northland came out on top 77-3 in the fixture.

The 29-year-old showed off her trademark speed and power throughout the match, using both her strong running game and fend to beat defenders.

Woodman said after the match she was just happy to be back out on the field.

"I haven't really had a full season of FPC before so that's a first," she said.

"It's been a long time coming with the big injury and two years being out of rugby so it's been nice this season just to get back and find my groove again.

"I think I'm getting there but the lungs aren't there yet!"

Woodman's performance this afternoon isn't the most tries she's scored in a single match though, having previously scored eight tries for the Black Ferns in their 121-0 win over Hong Kong at the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

Today's win sees Northland move to third in the FPC North Pool behind Waikato and Auckland.

