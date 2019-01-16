Portia Woodman named for Black Ferns sevens return after Achilles injury

Black Ferns sevens star Portia Woodman appears likely to return from her long injury layoff, named in the New Zealand squad for this weekend's Oceania Sevens in Fiji.

Woodman, 28, has been out of action for nearly a year, suffering a ruptured Achilles in November 2018.

"[Woodman] has been working really hard in the background and this is an exciting opportunity to get off the training field without the pressure of it being a World Series event," coach Corey Sweeney said.

The tournament will serve as the Oceania qualifier for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, although both New Zealand men's and women's sides have already secured their place.

Black Ferns sevens: