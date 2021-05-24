TODAY |

Portia Woodman letting stellar sevens return sink in after 580-day hiatus

Source:  1 NEWS

The last few days have proven a major confidence boost for Kiwi rugby sevens superstar Portia Woodman whose return to the international stage went as well as she could've hoped.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Woodman showed no sign of rust as she put her hand up at the trans-Tasman series for Olympic selection. Source: 1 Sport

Woodman’s performance at the trans-Tasman series helped her put her hand up for what will be a brutal Tokyo Games selection process by coaches but the powerhouse told 1 NEWS she’s still letting her return sink in.

“For me, it’s been an awesome confidence boost,” Woodman said.

“I’m the best I’ve been in 10 years but not peaking which is cool.”

Part of that boost comes from a little tradition Woodman has which has her standing at the back as her team prepares to take the field, seemingly in her own world.

“I’m saying to myself, I’m confident, I’m strong, I’m where I’m supposed to be, my body is capable of doing what it needs to do, I‘m happy, I love this.

“I have to tell my mate in front of me just give me a little heads up before we run out there and I’m stuck there by myself!”

It's a mantra she's been working on for a while as she slowly but surely made her way back from a 580-day absence from the international game to don the black jersey again over the weekend.

Teammate Kelly Brazier said the Sevens Sisters knew before then Woodman was well and truly back though.

“We had to do a contact drill a couple of days before we played in this tournament and no one wanted to pair up with her because you’d look up and shed run over two or three people,” Brazier said.

But now though comes the hard part with only 12 from the sisterhood able to go to Tokyo.

Even after her fine return, Woodman isn’t locking herself in as one of those going.

“The playing field is so even now, I love that competition we have with the girls and it’s awkward but the love for each other is there,” she said.

Rugby
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Black Cap Tim Seifert breaks down in tears talking about contracting Covid-19, India isolation
2
Super Rugby match in Queenstown up in the air after travel bubble paused
3
Richie McCaw endorses Sam Whitelock as All Blacks' interim captain
4
Queensland Rugby League threatened with court unless Israel Folau approved to play
5
MMA fighter Fau Vake dies after Auckland assault
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:21

Olympic champion gymnast makes history with amazing vault weeks out from Tokyo
00:27

Jerome Kaino helps Toulouse win record fifth Champions Cup title
00:30

Kiwi dominance in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman a 'reality check' for Australian sides

Blues crush spirited Waratahs to continue New Zealand dominance in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman