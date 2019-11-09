Portia Woodman injured as Black Ferns Sevens go down to Australia in Oceania final

The Black Ferns Sevens went down to Australia in the final of the Oceania International today but the injury suffered by superstar Portia Woodman in her return will be more of a concern.

The Black Ferns Sevens lost 12-0 in the final in Fiji today with Woodman pulling up with a leg injury as she tried to chase down Sariah Paki, who was sprinting away to score Australia’s second try.