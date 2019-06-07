TODAY |

Popular Australian priest speaks out against Israel Folau after latest controversial sermon

A popular Anglican priest in Australia has spoken out against Israel Folau after the former Wallaby's latest string of critical comments about homosexual and transgender people.

Father Rod Bower of Gosford Anglican Church - known for using the sign outside his church to stand up for gay rights, US shooting victims and asylum seekers - took to social media to challenge the sacked sports star.

"LGBT friends, Folau is wrong. Don’t listen to him," Bower said.

"Israel Folau is the price we pay for free speech... he has the right to say it and I have a responsibility to oppose what he says."

    1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand. Source: 1 NEWS

    It comes after the latest sermon Folau delivered to The Truth of Jesus Christ Church on Sunday where he claimed the devil was behind primary school children being allowed to decide if they want to change gender.

    "The sad thing is why a lot of people out there that are non-Christians say bad things about the church, is because a lot of the churches allow those things to happen," Folau said.

    "They say that a man and a man should be able to be married and there is nothing wrong with it. This buys into the theme of pleasing man rather than pleasing God and standing up for the truth."

    Folau also criticised modern "westernised" churches and said true believers in Christ "profess him wherever we go".

    "Are we too scared because we might be cast out by our workplace or cast out of somewhere because we're not liked or loved by those around us and don't believe the same thing we do?" he asked.

    "You might be the only born-again Christian in that workplace, you might feel a bit awkward with your co-workers because they are in the world and you're not. We should feel blessed ... because God has called us."

    Folau is currently in legal proceedings with the Fair Work Commission after Rugby Australia tore up his contract for an Instagram post in April where he said homosexuals and other groups have Hell awaiting them unless they repent to Jesus Christ.

    Folau is reportedly seeking up to $10 million in damages for what he believes was an unfair dismissal.

      Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post. Source: Breakfast
