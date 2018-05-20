'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

Former Highlander James Haskell has been slammed by an English Rugby legend for missing his club's semi-final and opting to spend the day at the Royal Wedding instead of with his teammates.

Haskell missed the English Premiership game for Wasps with a foot injury but what infuriated Lawrence Dallaglio was that the loose forward didn't attend the match to support his team.

"It would be poor form really, wouldn’t it? He should be here with his teammates. I’m sure Harry wouldn’t mind, he loves his rugby anyway."

Wasps boss Dai Young confirmed after the game that Haskell had been given permission to attend the Royal Wedding after he was ruled out of playing.

"That was my decision. James has a nasty foot injury and is probably another couple of weeks away from doing anything.

"The Royal Wedding is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I don't think he's done anything wrong. He's supported the players as much as he can and he shouldn't be criticised too much."