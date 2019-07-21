TODAY |

'That was pleasing' - Steve Hansen content as All Blacks cling on for victory over Argentina

AAP
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Steve Hansen has emerged satisfied despite the rusty and nail-biting nature of the All Blacks' 20-16 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

An error-riddled second half display from the world champions allowed the Pumas a sniff at history but they couldn't force a first win in 29 attempts against New Zealand.

The under-strength All Blacks fully deserved their 20-9 halftime lead but their execution deteriorated in the second spell.

They were held scoreless and needed to dig deep, especially in the dying minutes when Argentina launched two attacking lineout drives to the backdrop of deafening crowd support at Jose Amalfitani Stadium.

It was an uncomfortable opening to the World Cup year for an All Blacks team missing a number of first-choice players from the Super Rugby champion Crusaders, who were resting in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first-five's defensive wonder proved vital in his side's 20-16 win. Source: SKY

Hansen named five uncapped players and fielded four of them, including starting winger Sevu Reece.
Coach Hansen wasn't afraid to inject debutants Braydon Ennor, Luke Jacobson and Atu Moli off the bench when the outcome was on the line and was delighted with the resilience shown.

"We found a lot of things and most of them were pretty positive and that was pleasing," Hansen said.

"We knew we'd be rusty and we were but the young guys got an opportunity to play in a place like this, which is difficult to play at any time, and most of them put their hands up."

The Pumas, who were comprised almost entirely of Jaguares Super Rugby players, hadn't come that close to beating the All Blacks since 2001.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' lock had pace to burn in a runaway effort in Buenos Aires. Source: SKY

Captain Pablo Matera regarded it as an opportunity lost.

"We were four points short so we will continue working hard," he said.

"It's not enough but we are still growing as a team."

Dominant in the second spell, Argentina were let down by numerous errors in attack, committing 18 turnovers for the match to New Zealand's 25.

One was a 77th-minute botched intercept attempt from Matera which, if he held on, would have resulted in a try.

Argentina led 6-0 through penalty goals before All Blacks inside centre Ngani Laumape powered over after a quick tap.

Pumas five-eighth Nicolas Sanchez and counterpart Beauden Barrett exchanged penalties before a decisive try to Brodie Retallick on the stroke of halftime.

The New Zealand lock plucked an intercept pass thrown by Sanchez on the halfway line and cantered 50m in a cruel blow to the hosts.

Argentina were a different beast after the break, growing in belief when Emiliano Boffelli plucked Sanchez's bomb out of fullback opposite Ben Smith's arms to score their lone try and set up a tense final half hour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks held on for a 20-16 win in Buenos Aires. Source: Reuters
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
2
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
3
Taniela Tupou was sent to the bin after a dangerous tackle against the Springboks.
Michael Cheika's bizarre reaction to Tongan Thor yellow card - 'The other guy should have been sent off'
4
Adam Pompey's family turned out to support his first-grade debut on Friday.
Warriors rookie given haka by family after NRL debut against Sharks
5
Dane Coles is tackled against Argentina
All Blacks deny Argentina famous victory in Buenos Aires to win Rugby Championship opener
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Dane Coles is tackled against Argentina

All Blacks deny Argentina famous victory in Buenos Aires to win Rugby Championship opener
00:15
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.

Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
00:15
South Africa overpowered the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg.

Weakened Springboks too good for Australia, claim Rugby Championship opening win
00:15
The Māori All Blacks beat Fiji 26-17 in the Second Test in Rotorua.

Māori All Blacks bounce back to beat Fiji in Second Test in Rotorua