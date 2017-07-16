Who plays who? 1 NEWS rugby guru Andrew Saville breaks down Super Rugby play-offs

After months of guessing how to decipher Super Rugby's conference system, the play-off matchings have been confirmed - with a mixed bag for the four remaining Kiwi sides.

The Crusaders, Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders have all progressed to the finals, each with their own unique challenges.

Having slipped to their first defeat of the season against the Hurricanes, the previously unbeaten Crusaders will host the high-flying Highlanders in arguably the standout match of the quarter finals.

The Hurricanes on the other hand have grabbed themselves a trip to Canberra, where they will come up against the Brumbies - easily the weakest of the eight remaining teams while also avoiding the long haul to South Africa.

That dubious honour falls to the Chiefs, who will travel to Cape Town to take on the Stormers, despite finishing the regular season with more competition points.