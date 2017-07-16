 

Who plays who? 1 NEWS rugby guru Andrew Saville breaks down Super Rugby play-offs

After months of guessing how to decipher Super Rugby's conference system, the play-off matchings have been confirmed - with a mixed bag for the four remaining Kiwi sides.

Four of the five Kiwi sides will lace up their boots as finals footy begins next week.
The Crusaders, Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders have all progressed to the finals, each with their own unique challenges.

Having slipped to their first defeat of the season against the Hurricanes, the previously unbeaten Crusaders will host the high-flying Highlanders in arguably the standout match of the quarter finals.

The Hurricanes on the other hand have grabbed themselves a trip to Canberra, where they will come up against the Brumbies - easily the weakest of the eight remaining teams while also avoiding the long haul to South Africa.

That dubious honour falls to the Chiefs, who will travel to Cape Town to take on the Stormers, despite finishing the regular season with more competition points.

The unlucky Blues are the only New Zealand side to miss out, however Auckland based fans can take a slight comfort in the fact that their side would have finished in eighth position were it not for the conference system handing a life to the Aussie conference-topping Brumbies.

