Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park

Fiji has edged out Tonga 29-19 in the Pacific double header at Eden Park today as both teams showed glimpses of what could make them World Cup threats.

The Flying Fijians sleepwalked their way through the opening minutes as Ikale Tahi started strongly with captain Siale Piutau crossing for a try after three minutes.

In the ninth minute, Fiji sprang to life it was in lethal fashion, Semi Radradra pouncing on a turnover and setting Josua Tuisova up with a free 60m run to the line.

Tonga would pull ahead again with a rolling maul try in 20th minute, a feature of their play that they had success with throughout the day and will make teams wary in Japan.

Tries to Vereniki Goneva and Semi Kunitani gave Fiji a 17-12 lead at the break.

Offload king Leone Nakarawa featuring with a trademark pass to put away left-winger Goneva for the try.

That halftime lead was extended when Flying Fijians captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu powered over from close range.

Ikale Tahi looked to have hit back immediately when winger Viliama Lolohea finished off a sensational try but it was disallowed after a review from the TMO because of a high tackle in the lead-up.

In the 56th minute Fijian hooker Samuel Matavesi finished off a perfectly executed move at the front of the lineout to make it 29-12.

Tonga weren’t done, scoring after 61 minutes thanks to another well-worked drive.

In the 71st minute, both teams were reduced to 14-men with Fijian No.8 Peceli Yato and his Tongan counterpart Maama Vaipulu sinbinned for punching.

There was no real malice in the incidents though as shown by Yato shaking Vaipulu’s hand before they both left the field.

Even at 14-a-side and with a period of sustained pressure in the final 10 minutes of the match, Tonga could not break through.