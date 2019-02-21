'Players knocking on the door' - All Blacks hint at debuts for second Tri-Nations Test

With the Bledisloe Cup safely locked away for another year, the All Blacks have hinted there will be changes for Saturday's fourth Test against the Wallabies.

Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks face Australia in Brisbane off the back of their biggest Bledisloe Cup win in history.

With attention now turned to the Tri-Nations, assistant coach John Plumtree says it is a good time to switch things up ahead of games against Argentina.

“Yes, we have got some players knocking on the door," he said.

"There has been some awesome competition for spots, and we can expect some changes to freshen players up and we also want to see, as selectors, players that have performed really well during Super.’’

That revelation could be seen as a hint towards Ngani Laumape returning to the match day 23.

The midfielder was in electric form in Super Rugby before breaking his forearm.

However, Plumtree did reveal the name of Du'Plessis Kirifi has been floated as a forward pack option.

He could link up with Hurricanes teammate Ardie Savea, who is back from paternity leave.

"If we can get all the boys that we've got over here some time, there's a lot of new fellas like Du'Plessis Kirifi and Peter Umaga-Jenson, if we can get those guys on the park they provide a different type of energy to the team.

"There's an excitement that comes through with young players who haven't played for the All Blacks or just come off the bench once."

Joe Moody is unlikely to feature, with the prop still recovering from a head knock.

Another omission from the front row is Dane Coles, with reserve hooker Codie Taylor set to take the number 2 jersey.