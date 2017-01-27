'The players didn't rest' - Black Ferns looking to back up Dubai success

Have the Black Ferns Sevens poked the Australian bear?

That's what captain Sarah Goss and her team will find out when they contest the second round of the women's world series starting today in Sydney.

New Zealand marched through the opening tournament in Dubai in December, unbeaten in six games including a 17-5 win over Olympic champions Australia in the final.

That was the teams' first meeting since Australia claimed the gold medal match in Rio.

And while nothing can make up for falling short in Brazil, Goss is delighted with the way her team have responded under new coach Allan Bunting, particularly over the past two months.

"I'm excited after the success in Dubai," she said.

"The players didn't rest. They went home and did a lot of work in their own regions and played well at nationals and put their hands up to play again this weekend."

Australia have stated their determination to perform on home soil, with the smart money resting firmly on a trans-Tasman decider on Saturday.

Before then, the Black Ferns must overcome Canada, France and Papua New Guinea in pool play.