Players banned after brawl in Wellington club rugby game left victim seriously injured

Wellington Rugby has issued heavy punishments to three players and the club they play for after a serious incident in a match last year that resulted in four red cards and the game being called off.

Source: Getty

In a statement today, Wellington Rugby’s disciplinary committee handed out their penalties to those involved in the ugly moment at the Ambassador Sevens Tournament in Upper Hutt last November which resulted in a player having a seizure after he was struck by an opponent.

Marist St Pats RFC’s Iosefo Aukusitino was given a two-year suspension from all rugby for striking leading to serious and gross consequences to the health of the victim.

His brother, Sagele Aukusitino was suspended for one year for his involvement in the incident while teammate Jeremiah Tuiatua was suspended for five matches for injecting himself with force via a shoulder charge.

Another Aukusitino brother, Patrick, who was a spectator at the match has also been handed a two-year ban from attending any WRFU matches for getting involved in the brawl.

The victim of the assault, Petone RFC’s Ridge Studd, was handed a three-match suspension for striking and retaliation.

Marist St Pats RFC as an organisation also received a suspension, with the club unable to enter a men’s team in the Ambassador’s Sevens Tournament for the next three years.

Wellington journalist Adam Julian, who has covered club rugby in the region for over a decade, told Stuff the sentences were far too lenient having witnessed the aftermath of the brawl.

"Ridge Studd was attacked so viciously he suffered a seizure after being knocked out cold. It didn't stop there," Julian said.

"The following day his face looked like he'd gone rounds with Mike Tyson," he said. "Multiple broken bones and a busted eye socket that couldn't be repaired until the swelling dissipated about a fortnight later."

Julian added Studd is still facing ongoing medical issues that could be with him for the rest of his life and was unable to work until at least next month.