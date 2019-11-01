'I play for my mates' – Ryan Crotty not ready to say goodbye to All Blacks

His time in the All Blacks' jersey almost up, midfield general Ryan Crotty says that he's not quite ready to say goodbye to the Test arena.

Crotty, 31, will leave the All Blacks after this year's World Cup along with a host of other star names, joining Japanese club side Kubota Spears.

Speaking to 1 NEWS in Tokyo though, Crotty says that his time in the black jersey has wound down faster than he would have liked.

"I don't know if you ever feel ready to leave," Crotty says.

"When you care so deeply about something, it's going to be hard, it'll be really hard. I'm just really excited for the opportunity.

"I love this team, I love getting to do what I love as a job. It's important not to get too sentimental or too emotional, but then acknowledge that its there and use it to fuel your desire to want to play well, your desire to want to play for your mate.

"That's what I've been focussed on this week."

Crotty also says that he represents so much more than himself when he pulls the black jersey on, a proud Cantabrian, and native of New Brighton.

"Everyone plays for different reasons. I play for my mates, for my family, for the people I love.

"That's Christchurch, that's New Brighton, that's the Crusaders region.

"The one thing I've noticed the most about being an All Black, it's awesome how people who've helped you along your journey can take satisfaction in you putting on a jersey and doing what you love.

"That's one thing I'll really miss about it."