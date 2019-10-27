Plans for global rugby season rejected at World Rugby's professional forum

A global calendar will continue to remain a dream, as the game's major stakeholders failed to reach an agreement at the World Rugby Professional Game Forum overnight.

Source: Photosport

Rugby's major stakeholders including clubs and countries came together in the hope of restructuring the current calendar in to streamline the international game between the northern and southern hemispheres.

World Rugby themselves, the Six Nations, SANZAAR, the British and Irish Lions and representatives of elite European club sides were among those in attendance.

However in a statement World Rugby have said that any progress towards a global calendar will have to wait.

"In the absence of full alignment, further information sharing and discussion will be undertaken with all parties regarding the viability of proposed adjustments to the 2020 international release weekends stipulated in Regulation 9 that will enable postponed and other international matches to be played in an adjusted window from October, whilst enabling the completion of existing club competitions," World Rugby said.

"All stakeholders believe that meaningful reform of the international calendar is necessary in a much-changed post Covid-19 environment to revitalise the global game and deliver much-needed alignment between international and club rugby with fewer overlaps and enhanced player rest periods.

"Crucially, if managed appropriately, the proposed long-term calendar reform will enable meaningful pathways for emerging nations on a global and regional scale and the development of a global international women’s competition model with defined windows that do not overlap with the men's competitions."