Piers Francis named to start for Blues against Waratahs

The Blues have named a virtually unchanged team for the second leg of their Australian tour against the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

Blues' back five Piers Francis looks to evade Chiefs' first five Aaron Cruden during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 3 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Blues' back five Piers Francis looks to evade Chiefs' first five Aaron Cruden.

First-five Piers Francis has been cleared of the wrist injury that ruled him out in last weekend's Super Rugby match against the Brumbies on the day of the game.

Francis, who has been selected to play for England in Argentina next month, returns to first-five with Bryn Gatland named on the bench.

The rest of the side remains unchanged from the line-up that managed a bonus point win over the Brumbies in Canberra.

Coach Tana Umaga said the clash against the Waratahs will be a major battle.

"We are very evenly matched in stats this year in most parts of the game so we are expecting a very hard encounter," said Umaga.

"They are a quality side across the park with mobile forwards; they are excellent at the breakdown and have some world-class running backs.

"We've constantly said that we need to improve week by week and we will definitely need to step up again."

Blues team:

1 Pauliasi Manu, 2 James Parsons ©, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Steven Luatua, 7 Blake Gibson, 8 Akira Ioane; 9 Augustine Pulu, 10 Piers Francis, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14 Matt Duffie, 15 Michael Collins.

Reserves: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Leighton Price, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 Melani Nanai.

Blues

