Pictures: Fans cheer on All Blacks, Springboks at Yokohama International Stadium

The much anticipated Rugby World Cup Pool B match between New Zealand and South Africa is underway in Yokohama, Japan.

All Blacks and Springboks fans who've travelled far and wide for the game have turned out to cheer on their team.

Here's a taste of the atmosphere below:

South African fans wave a flag during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press
A New Zealand fan holds an All Blacks flag and cheers for his team ahead of the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press
South African fans wait for the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press
All Blacks fans wait for the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan Source: Associated Press

New Zealand fans hold a banner of their team during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press
