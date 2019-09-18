Picking winner of All Blacks-Boks RWC clash impossible, according to Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus is heading into his first World Cup match as a head coach between the Springboks and All Blacks without a clear winner in mind.

“If you ask anybody right now who’s going to win this Test match, I don’t think anybody can bet on any of the two teams.”

The scorelines of the most recent fixtures between the two southern rugby giants shows Erasmus' thinking.

The last four Tests between the Springboks and All Blacks decided by 2 points or less, including the draw in Wellington eight weeks ago. Before those games was the All Blacks' record 57-0 win in Auckland as part of the 2017 Rugby Championship.

But times have changed and South African number eight Duane Vermeulen said games between the two rivals have once again become unpredictable, adding there will always be new tricks from both teams on the day.

"They might have something, we might have something you never know what comes on the day."