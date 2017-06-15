'Physicality is something that they like to bring' - new ABs captain Ben Smith expecting bruising Samoan battle

Veteran All Blacks utility back Ben Smith has been named as captain for the All Blacks' first international hit-out against Manu Samoa tomorrow night in Auckland.

Smith has played 60 Tests in the black jersey and is expecting a fiery battle against the Pacific nation.

"They're a passionate team, obviously physicality is something that they like to bring to a game of rugby," said Smith.

"They are a proud nation and they will have a lot of support."

Smith will be the first fullback to lead the All Blacks since Mils Muliana did for three Tests in 2009.

"Looking forward to leading the team out, it's going to be awesome.

"I think I've been really lucky being able to play alongside some of the great captains for the All Blacks."

He believes he will have his own style of leadership but will retain some of the values instilled by past captains.