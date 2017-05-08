 

Photos: Sonny Bill turns to hijama cupping 24 hours after being forced out of Blues clash with concussion

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams posted on social media his latest method of recovery, going through an old Middle Eastern medical treatment of hijama, as he tries to recover from a concussion.

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

Williams, 31, is the latest big name All Black under an injury cloud, leaving the field early in his side's 40-33 win over the Waratahson Saturday.

Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

He posted on Twitter and Instagram photos of himself having treatment (also known as cupping), where heated glass cups are used to draw blood by vacuum from a small skin incision for therapeutic reasons.

It is unknown whether the treatment will help with his head knock injury.

Blues star Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

Blues star Sonny Bill-Williams tries out traditional Middle Eastern medical treatment hijama.

He used the same recovery method back in 2015 after the Rugby World Cup final.

Williams limped from the field just before halftime in the 38th minute, appearing to have taken a knock to the head from one of the Waratahs' players.

