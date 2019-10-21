TODAY |

Photo: Referee Jaco Peyper appears to mock elbow-throwing Frenchman he sent off

Referee Jaco Peyper has earned the ire of French fans after appearing to pose for a photo with Welsh supporters while mimicking the elbow that saw France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina shown a red card.

In the light-hearted photos posted on Twitter following Wales’s 20-19 win over France, Peyper was seen posing with a group of Welsh fans.

"Card fully justified, but after this photo I do wonder about the impartiality of the man in black,” was one of many comments on Twitter from French supporters.

French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off in Wales’s quarter-final win after elbowing Welshman Aaron Wainwright at a maul. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident early in the second half was pivotal, with Vahaamahina being sent from the field for elbowing Welsh flanker Aaron Wainwright in a maul.

“Didn’t think there was any intention there,” Wainwright said. "I don’t know if there was afterwards either - could have just been a loose arm.

“Obviously wasn’t the best of situations for me.”

The red card proved a pivotal moment in the match, with Wales going on to win by a single point after Ross Moriarty’s 74th minute try.

Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for this shocking hit on Aaron Wainwright. Source: Spark Sport RWC
