Philosophical SBW reflects positively on his vulnerability after latest injury - 'Better help my wife with these nappies'

A philosophical Sonny Bill Williams is reflecting positively on his latest injury, having been ruled out of the All Blacks' series with France next month after re-aggravating a knee injury.

The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Source: Instagram/ Sonny Bill Williams

Williams, 32, is expected to miss four to six weeks of action with the injury, having surgery to fix his troublesome knee yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the cross-code star spoke candidly about his road to recovery, and his return to the field.

"If I'm going to be completely honest, in the past these small set backs would have a huge effect on me both mentally and emotionally," Williams posted.

"What I'm learning though is that 'vulnerability' is actually where the true power is. Admitting that I cant (sic) always control the outcomes but I can control my thoughts and feelings toward them. So I choose to be grateful."

"I want to also add that I appreciate the love and support from everyone - Alhumdulliah it was only a small op but the Doc said it was successful. I'm going to miss running out there with the Blues/All Blacks however I'm genuinely excited to watch my fellow midfield brothers in that black jersey showcase their amazing skills!

"I look forward at the opportunity to help the team where I can but for now - better help my wife with these nappies."

Williams' absence will most likely open the door to All Blacks rookies Ngani Laumape and Jack Goodhue for next month's series.

