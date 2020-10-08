Peter Umaga-Jensen set for All Blacks debut with Rieko Ioane's injury withdrawal confirmed

Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen is set to make his All Blacks debut this afternoon with confirmation Rieko Ioane has been ruled out of today's Test due to injury.

Peter Umaga-Jensen. Source: Photosport

Umaga-Jensen was flown in to join the squad as cover for Ioane yesterday but the Blues star was still on the All Blacks' bench at the time.

However the All Blacks have since announced today Ioane is still hampered by a tweaked hamstring, leaving Umaga-Jensen to replace him in jersey No.22 on the bench.

Umaga-Jensen has spent time in and out of the All Blacks camp over the last fortnight but has been released to provincial duties twice by coach Ian Foster to play for Wellington.

The 22-year-old will now join Blues prop Alex Hodgman on the bench as two All Blacks set to make their international debuts at Eden Park.

All Blacks (*denotes debut)

1. Joe Moody, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane - captain, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Beauden Barrett