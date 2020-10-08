TODAY |

Peter Umaga-Jensen set for All Blacks debut with Rieko Ioane's injury withdrawal confirmed

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen is set to make his All Blacks debut this afternoon with confirmation Rieko Ioane has been ruled out of today's Test due to injury.

Peter Umaga-Jensen. Source: Photosport

Umaga-Jensen was flown in to join the squad as cover for Ioane yesterday but the Blues star was still on the All Blacks' bench at the time.

However the All Blacks have since announced today Ioane is still hampered by a tweaked hamstring, leaving Umaga-Jensen to replace him in jersey No.22 on the bench.

Umaga-Jensen has spent time in and out of the All Blacks camp over the last fortnight but has been released to provincial duties twice by coach Ian Foster to play for Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young midfielder said he had an epiphany during the Covid-19 lockdown about his game. Source: 1 NEWS

The 22-year-old will now join Blues prop Alex Hodgman on the bench as two All Blacks set to make their international debuts at Eden Park.

All Blacks (*denotes debut) 

1. Joe Moody, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane - captain, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Beauden Barrett

Bench: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Alex Hodgman*, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Peter Umaga-Jensen*, 23.  Damian McKenzie

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke shows freakish athleticism by throwing rugby ball half the length of pitch
2
Peter Umaga-Jensen set for All Blacks debut with Rieko Ioane's injury withdrawal confirmed
3
Auckland thump Tasman as lock suffers horror lineout fall
4
American Magic's new America's Cup challenger has near miss on Hauraki Gulf
5
‘Just waiting for my question’ – McKenzie cracks Barrett up after jumping in to answer fatherhood question
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Focused Sam Cane doesn't give much away on eve of second Bledisloe Test

Wallabies' Kiwis-born protagonists not so intimidated by Eden Park hoodoo

Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen flown in as injury cover for Reiko Ioane
02:00

Flower arranging All Blacks giggle as teammate tries to explain his floristry work