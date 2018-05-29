Peter Samu leaving Crusaders for Brumbies in 2019 - 'I am thrilled by the challenge'

Crusaders flanker Peter Samu will join the Brumbies for the 2019 Super Rugby season and is set to be named in the Wallabies' squad on Wednesday.

Crusaders forward Peter Samu. Source: Photosport

The 26 -year-old qualifies for Australia by virtue of being born in Melbourne and is now right in the frame for June's three-Test series against Six Nations champions Ireland.



He would add depth to Australia's depleted back-row stocks, with Sean McMahon having gone to Japan and injury issues to Jack Dempsey and Ned Hanigan.



At 185cm and 102 kg, Samu would be a bench option for Wallabies' coach Michael Cheika, who already has two similar-sized world-class backrowers in captain Michael Hooper and the returning David Pocock.



Samu played for Randwick in Sydney for two stints either side of a spell with English club St Ives.



He was briefly in the Waratahs' training group.



Samu switched to New Zealand's Tasman and was spotted by the Crusaders and was Player of the Year in 2015 in their development team, the Knights.



He was called into their senior Super Rugby squad as injury cover at the tail- end of that campaign and earned a Crusaders contract for 2016.



Samu has started five games this season and also made four appearances off the bench.



"I'd like to thank the Crusaders for giving me a chance at this level and wish them all the best for the future." Samu said.



"I am thrilled by the challenge of joining the Brumbies and am looking forward to taking to the field for the club."



Samu is renowned for his hard running and tough tackling.



"Peter is a powerful backrower with good speed and a skill-set that suits how we want to play at the Brumbies," said Brumbies' head coach Dan McKellar.

